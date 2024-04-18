US, EU announce new sanctions on Iran

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a new round of sanctions against Iran, specifically targeting the country’s military drone program, after Tehran’s weekend attack on Israel. The U.K. also imposed sanctions on Iran, a day after a similar move by the European Union.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden emphasized the collective effort of the G7 alliance in restricting Iran’s military program as well as the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security. Upcoming sanctions will block exports by Iran’s steel industry and focus on Iran’s ability to export oil.

“It’s very important to do everything to isolate Iran,” European Council President Charles Michel said after a summit in Brussels.

Tehran said its aerial attack on Israel was in response to a suspected Israeli air strike on its embassy compounds in Damascus on April 1, when 13 people were killed. Israel has vowed to retaliate, while the U.S. and other members of the G7 have urged it to show restraint in order to prevent an “uncontrollable” escalation of war in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Iran said Thursday that it may revise its nuclear doctrine if Israel threatens an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.