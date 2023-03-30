noscript
Jenna Moon
Updated Mar 30, 2023, 6:26am EDT
Europe

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘espionage’

A portrait of Evan Gershkovich from his website.
Evan Gershkovich
The News

Russian authorities detained a U.S. reporter for The Wall Street Journal on accusations of espionage.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen who is a reporter at the Journal’s Moscow bureau, in the eastern Russian city of Yaketerinburg.

The Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB" and "seeks the immediate release of our trusted and unbiased reporter."

This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates.

