Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for ‘espionage’

Russian authorities detained a U.S. reporter for The Wall Street Journal on accusations of espionage.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen who is a reporter at the Journal’s Moscow bureau, in the eastern Russian city of Yaketerinburg.

The Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB" and "seeks the immediate release of our trusted and unbiased reporter."

This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates.