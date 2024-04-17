Ukraine aid a step closer to passage with release of House bill

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled legislation to provide tens of billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. allies in Asia, moving forward with a plan to hold separate votes on the bills despite a threat to Speaker Mike Johnson’s gavel.

The package quickly received strong support from the White House, which is eager to see Ukraine aid passed after months of delay. “The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The bills total $95 billion in foreign aid, mirroring the national security package passed by the Senate in February. The $61 billion Ukraine aid bill also includes a requirement for Biden to send long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine unless he deems it detrimental to U.S. national security interests to do so, and calls for Ukraine to repay about $10 billion in economic assistance. The Israel package totals $26 billion, including humanitarian aid for Gaza sought by Democrats.