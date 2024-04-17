Ukraine aid a step closer to passage with release of House bill

The News
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled legislation to provide tens of billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. allies in Asia, moving forward with a plan to hold separate votes on the bills despite a threat to Speaker Mike Johnson’s gavel.
The package quickly received strong support from the White House, which is eager to see Ukraine aid passed after months of delay. “The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
The bills total $95 billion in foreign aid, mirroring the national security package passed by the Senate in February. The $61 billion Ukraine aid bill also includes a requirement for Biden to send long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine unless he deems it detrimental to U.S. national security interests to do so, and calls for Ukraine to repay about $10 billion in economic assistance. The Israel package totals $26 billion, including humanitarian aid for Gaza sought by Democrats.
House Republican leaders are eyeing a Saturday vote on the bills, in keeping with the 72-hour rule for members to review the legislative text.
Johnson is also planning to move forward with a fourth bill that combines a provision allowing frozen Russian assets to be seized for Ukraine and a House-passed TikTok divestiture bill. And he told members that he will bring up a separate border security bill for a vote, in an attempt to appease conservatives.
The plans have nevertheless incensed Johnson’s conservative critics, and a push by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. for his ouster is gaining some traction. But Johnson’s decision to move forward with Ukraine aid is likely to satisfy Democrats who could save him from a motion to vacate.