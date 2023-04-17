George Santos is running for reelection to Congress

U.S. Rep. George Santos, who admitted to lying about parts of his resume after being elected to Congress last year, announced Monday that he plans to seek reelection in 2024.

The New York Republican flipped a Democrat-held seat in last year's midterm elections, becoming the first openly LGBT non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress.

He said in a statement that "we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence."

Santos has faced calls to resign from both Democrats and Republicans after it was revealed that he fabricated details about his education, career, ancestry, and charity work during his campaign.