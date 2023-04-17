George Santos is running for reelection to Congress

The News
U.S. Rep. George Santos, who admitted to lying about parts of his resume after being elected to Congress last year, announced Monday that he plans to seek reelection in 2024.
The New York Republican flipped a Democrat-held seat in last year's midterm elections, becoming the first openly LGBT non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress.
He said in a statement that "we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence."
Santos has faced calls to resign from both Democrats and Republicans after it was revealed that he fabricated details about his education, career, ancestry, and charity work during his campaign.
Santos is sure to face fierce opposition from both sides of the aisle in the race for the Long Island district; he already has a challenger in the Republican primary, Kellen Curry, an Air Force veteran and former JP Morgan vice president.
In January a host of local Republican politicians urged Santos to resign as more of his fabrications came to light.
"He needs help. This is not a normal person," Bruce Blakeman, the Republican Nassau County Executive, said at a press conference at the time.
Santos, who stepped down from his House committee assignments in January, is under investigation from the House Ethics Committee, which is looking into possible campaign law violations.
And a Long Island prosecutor is investigating whether Santos defrauded his supporters.