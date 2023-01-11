Long Island GOP to George Santos: Resign, sir

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

It’s time for Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y to resign, according to his fellow Long Island Republicans.

“He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official,” Joseph Cairo, Nassau County GOP chair, said at a press conference packed with party leaders and local Republican politicians from the state legislature and Congress.

The message was not gentle — speakers made clear Santos had committed egregious violations of their trust and would be persona non grata across Long Island.

“My office will have no interaction with George Santos or his staff until he resigns,” Bruce Blakeman, the Republican Nassau County Executive, said. He singled out Santos’ “outrageous” false claim to have had relatives who survived the Holocaust as especially offensive.

“He needs help. This is not a normal person," Blakeman added later.

“Mr Santos, haven't you done enough harm?" Jennifer DeSena, the supervisor of the town of North Hempstead, said.

The speakers included Santos’ fellow House freshman Anthony D'Esposito, who participated remotely and became the first Republican in Congress to explicitly call for Santos to resign.

“It has become clear that Congressman George Santos’ many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of the people he is sworn to serve,” Santos said. “For his betrayal of the public’s trust I call on Congressman George Santos to resign.”

The Long Island Republicans cast themselves as victims of Santos' deceit along with the broader public, saying they were largely unfamiliar with him before his run and that his falsehoods extended to their private interactions as well.

Cairo said the Congressman had told him at one point that he had been a star volleyball player at Baruch College who led the team to a “league championship” — in fact, Santos never even attended the school.

Former Long Island Republican Congressman Pete King also told Semafor he was joining calls for Santos to leave office.

Jack Martins, a newly-elected state senator whose district sits within the third congressional district also called for Santos to resign.

“These aren’t embellishments, these are lies and George Santos is a fraud," he said.

Sources have told Semafor that Martins has some institutional backing within the local GOP should there be a special election.