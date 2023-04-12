NPR says it will leave Twitter

The News
NPR will be inactive on Twitter following a row with the site and its CEO Elon Musk.
The public radio service had already stopped posting tweets after it was labeled “state-affiliated media” on the social media site last week. The badge is usually given to state-run media arms, such as Russian outlet, Russia Today.
Twitter later changed the designation to “government-funded” media, a label NPR said is misleading as they are a private not-for-profit. NPR receives about 1% of its funding from the government.
Know More
The radio network’s CEO John Lansing has said that staying on the site could impact the organization’s credibility. In an article about their decision published by NPR Wednesday, Lansing said “I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility.”
He said that NPR won’t reverse course if the designation is changed or removed by Twitter. “I have lost my faith in the decision-making at Twitter,” Lansing said.
The label alone did not drive NPR’s decision to leave the site: Lansing added that the deteriorating culture on the platform also influenced their decision. Media reports, including an analysis by the Washington Post last month, show that hate speech is being pushed on Twitter’s algorithmic For You page.