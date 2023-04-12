NPR says it will leave Twitter

NPR will be inactive on Twitter following a row with the site and its CEO Elon Musk.

The public radio service had already stopped posting tweets after it was labeled “state-affiliated media” on the social media site last week. The badge is usually given to state-run media arms, such as Russian outlet, Russia Today.

Twitter later changed the designation to “government-funded” media, a label NPR said is misleading as they are a private not-for-profit. NPR receives about 1% of its funding from the government.