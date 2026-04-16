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CEOs, lawmakers, tech leaders diverge on AI workforce impacts

Apr 16, 2026, 5:12pm EDT
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Jason Droege (CEO - Scale AI) speaks on stage during Semafor World Economy 2026 on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Semafor

Business, political, and tech leaders diverged on how dramatically AI will impact the global workforce.

The head of Scale AI told Semafor World Economy that AI would not cause an employment “apocalypse,” saying many companies are only using the tech as an excuse for layoffs. US Sen. Mark Warner, though, said rapid AI advancements are a “hair on fire” moment, adding that CEOs are publicly downplaying the scale of the job cuts they are considering.

The CEO of Indeed and Recruit Holdings said he doesn’t think unemployment will become uncontrollable because there are “so many open positions” in blue-collar industries like construction and plumbing. But that creates a labor market gap and a subsequent need for “re-skilling as a whole society.”

J.D. Capelouto
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