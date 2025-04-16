A well-funded UAE news startup runs aground

Moniify was meant to speak to a new generation of investors in emerging markets — a population keen on investment apps, with an outsized enthusiasm for crypto, and an entrepreneurial streak. Unveiled by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris at a lavish launch party at Dubai’s Museum of the Future in November, the UAE-based outlet hired aggressively, spent prolifically, and made the competition take notice.

But it quickly ran into the harsh realities of the news business, multiple current and former staffers told Semafor.

Around $50 million — furnished by the Sawiris family office — was spent by the time Moniify launched, and those working on the business plan forecast another $50 million in annual running costs after that, one person with direct knowledge told Semafor. Runaway expenses mounted: two years of strategizing and extensive hiring before Moniify published its first story, expensive studio rentals that went unused, a new office in a creative district in Abu Dhabi, and a staffing plan that called for a 100-plus person newsroom. The scale of spending gave Sawiris pause, people with direct knowledge told Semafor.

Moniify’s then-CEO Michael Peters and most of the newsroom was fired in early February. Moniify pivoted to financial literacy soon after. And Lana Sawiris — the billionaire’s daughter and a former communications manager for French luxury brand Christian Louboutin — was appointed to lead the outlet under a new, video-only strategy revealed internally in March.

Sawiris’ family office, Moniify, and Peters did not respond to requests for comment.