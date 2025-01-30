Abu Dhabi’s The National newspaper cuts jobs in restructuring

The National was first published in 2008, and since then has gone through several iterations as the leading English-language news source in the UAE, and employed dozens of journalists who went on to work elsewhere (including the authors of this article).

IMI acquired The National from state-backed firm Abu Dhabi Media in 2016. The company also owns Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, and a minority stake in Euronews.

Since then The National, like every print publication, has followed a bumpy road into digital media. Al-Oraibi described the publication at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week as “a legacy newspaper that’s very quickly become an online platform,” and cited growing podcast and newsletter businesses.

“I’m really optimistic because we’re building communities,” she said. “At The National we have 300,000 subscribers of our newsletters. There’s no way you’d be able to sell 300,000 newspapers in the population of 10 million in the UAE.”