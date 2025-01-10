Condé Nast in court fight over Vogue Arabia

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch will host local partners on Jan. 30 at a party in Dubai (“Dress: A touch of gold!”) — amid a bitter dispute with the Emirati company that ran Vogue Arabia for the last eight years.

The company, Nervora, filed a previously unreported lawsuit in US federal court in New York last summer, claiming that the way in which Condé Nast ended their licensing arrangement and took over the title violated the terms of their contract, which expired at the end of last year. Nervora shut down the magazine’s website and laid off local staff.

“This is a brazen and bad faith attempt from Condé Nast to wholesale steal a business that we heavily invested in and consciously built for more than eight years,” Nervora founder and CEO Shashi Menon told Semafor. “In trying to change the facts on the ground, Condé Nast may have thought that we’d just roll over and die, which clearly we haven’t and won’t.”

A Condé Nast spokesperson responded that the company is “thankful for the work and dedication of our license partners, including Nervora” but that it has “no doubt that the law fully supports our publishing of Vogue Arabia.”