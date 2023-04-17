North Korea is talking up its ‘offensive’ nuclear capabilities

North Korea’s nuclear weapons arsenal grew by as much as 75% over the past five years, as U.S. and Chinese diplomatic efforts to halt Pyongyang’s advances languished.

This expansion, detailed in a recent report by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, includes the North generating enough fissile material for six new nuclear bombs a year, using a mix of uranium-enrichment facilities and nuclear reactors inside the closeted country.

Pyongyang likely now has a stockpile of 72 bombs, up from 41 in 2017, the ISIS study concludes. Its estimates are based, in part, on historic data from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog tracking North Korea’s production of fissile material, and information gleaned more recently from American and European visitors to the Yongbyon nuclear reactor complex. The group notes that its findings are somewhat uncertain because North Korea is now developing larger and increasingly sophisticated nuclear weapons that require more plutonium and uranium.

Pyongyang has also been growing its stock of missiles. According to the U.S. government, the North tested 63 in 2022, more than double its previous annual record. These include eight intercontinental ballistic missiles that the North says are targeted at the western U.S. and overseas American military bases, such as in Guam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a Hwasong-18 ICBM last Thursday, along with his daughter and his sister. The North also recently claimed to have successfully tested a nuclear-equipped underwater attack drone capable of creating a “radioactive tsunami.”