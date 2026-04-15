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South Africa appointed Roelf Meyer, a central figure in the negotiations that ended apartheid, as its next ambassador to the US, betting that his stature can help restore a frayed diplomatic relationship.
The posting, confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, places one of the country’s most recognizable Afrikaner political elders at the center of a foreign policy challenge that has vexed Pretoria for more than a year.
South Africa’s last top diplomat to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled for comments he made at a webinar that included him saying the Maga movement was partly a response “to a supremacist instinct.”
The ambassador post in Washington has remained vacant since, amid growing tensions between the two countries over matters including Pretoria’s domestic Black empowerment policies, alignment with BRICS grouping, its genocide case against Israel, and US-alleged “cozying up to Iran.”
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Meyer, 78, is best known for his role as the National Party’s chief negotiator during the 1993-94 transition to democracy in South Africa, working opposite Ramaphosa to craft the constitutional framework that ushered in the end of apartheid. His reputation for patience and cross-camp credibility has long made him a figure associated with political steadiness.
He will arrive in Washington at a moment when the relationship between the two nations is at an all-time low. Over the past year, the US has adopted an “America First” foreign policy agenda that has sidelined South Africa on multiple fronts.
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago have both been barred from attending a G20 finance meeting in Washington this week. The session on Thursday is the first time finance ministers and central bank governors will formally gather under the Trump presidency.
Tiisetso’s view
South Africa’s decision to send Meyer to Washington looks, on paper, like a bid to stabilize relations. But it’s more of a test of whether Pretoria can still extract value from a superpower that has spent the last year sidelining it.
Meyer’s credentials are not in doubt. Even so, what he inherits is less a diplomatic posting than a restructuring job. The US has blocked South African officials from G20 meetings, excluded the country from the December G20 summit in Miami, and accused Pretoria of discredited claims of genocide and land seizures of white Afrikaner farmers. Reversing any of these decisions will require more than nostalgia for the 1990s.
The geopolitics are no easier. South Africa’s alignment with BRICS, its legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and US asylum policies for white South Africans have become friction points.
Then there’s the overstated theory that Meyer’s identity — white Afrikaner — will function as some kind of shield in Washington. That assumes US politicians are driven by information gaps or misconceptions about South Africa. They aren’t. The narratives about land seizures, genocide claims and South African geopolitical drift persist because they’re politically useful, not because they await correction from a well briefed envoy.
Meyer’s appointment may help restore diplomatic decorum, but those expecting meaningful improvements in bilateral ties will be disappointed. Washington will demand policy alignment; Pretrial will want respect for its autonomy. The chasm between them remains too wide, and no ambassador, however seasoned, can close it alone.
Room for Disagreement
Bantu Holomisa, who co-founded the United Democratic Movement with Meyer in the 1990s, reckons that Meyer has already faced the hardest tests — running back and forth between South Africa’s first Black President Nelson Mandela and the last apartheid era President Frederik Willem de Klerk — so now this assignment is just a matter of translating those skills to a new stage.
“This deployment should be just like a Sunday afternoon picnic for him. I have no doubt he will improve relations between South Africa and the US,” Holomisa told the state broader SABC.
Phiwokuhle Mnyandu, an international relations expert, hailed the appointment as a “masterstroke in diplomacy,” saying Meyer will be able to impress various groups within the US because he’s white and happens to be Afrikaner. His identity will help him diffuse some of Washington’s concerns about the treatment of white Afriakaner farmers, including unproven claims of genocide and land seizures, Mnyandu said.
Notable
- China has offered full tariff-free measures for 53 African countries, bolstering economic ties with the continent as relations with Washington remain frosty.