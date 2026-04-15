South Africa turns to Afrikaner as ambassador to US

South Africa appointed Roelf Meyer, a central figure in the negotiations that ended apartheid, as its next ambassador to the US, betting that his stature can help restore a frayed diplomatic relationship.

The posting, confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, places one of the country’s most recognizable Afrikaner political elders at the center of a foreign policy challenge that has vexed Pretoria for more than a year.

South Africa’s last top diplomat to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled for comments he made at a webinar that included him saying the Maga movement was partly a response “to a supremacist instinct.”

The ambassador post in Washington has remained vacant since, amid growing tensions between the two countries over matters including Pretoria’s domestic Black empowerment policies, alignment with BRICS grouping, its genocide case against Israel, and US-alleged “cozying up to Iran.”