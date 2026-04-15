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Optimism rises on Iran, Lebanon diplomacy

Apr 15, 2026, 6:36pm EDT
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Exuberant traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Stocks surged on Wednesday as prospects rose for peace in two Middle East conflicts.

Pakistani mediators visited Tehran, pushing the US and Iran to hold a second round of peace talks and extend their ceasefire, which expires in less than a week.

Israel’s security cabinet, meanwhile, discussed a possible Lebanon truce, following six weeks of war against ‌Hezbollah.

Investors are hopeful: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closed at all-time highs Wednesday, despite the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed.

The US’ small business czar told Semafor World Economy that high oil prices are a “short-term necessary exercise to achieve the objective of long-term stability.”

J.D. Capelouto
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