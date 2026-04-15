Surge in gas prices is a ‘short-term, necessary exercise’ for expansion, SBA administrator says

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The surge in gas prices precipitated by the US-Israel war in Iran is a “short-term, necessary exercise” to help the country undertake longer-term economic expansion, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said Wednesday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.
“This is going to be a temporary disruption to the longer-term trend of prices coming down,” said Loeffler, a donor and strong backer of President Donald Trump. “This is a short-term necessary exercise to achieve the objective of long-term stability and lower prices than we’ve probably ever had, with more stability, less volatility, and more certainty — because that’s one thing small businesses don’t like is long-term uncertainty.”
Loeffler, a onetime top executive at Intercontinental Exchange, and her husband, the CEO of the stock exchange operator, are worth an estimated $1 billion according to Forbes. They have given about $11 million to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and other causes he favors, including $5 million to the White House ballroom project.
Loeffler pointed to “forward-looking” indicators like the ISM Manufacturing index, which showed three months in a row of expansion.
“Small businesses are the ones that benefit. They make up 98% of all of our manufacturers,” Loeffler said.
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Loeffler, who had been appointed US senator from Georgia for about a year in 2020, deflected when asked if she would advise Trump to make an endorsement in the messy Georgia Republican primary to be held May 19.
The heated race includes two Trump allies, Rep. Mike Collins and fellow Rep. Buddy Carter, as well as former football coach Derek Dooley, who has been endorsed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
“The president doesn’t need political advice from me,” Loeffler said.