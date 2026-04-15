Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

OpenAI unveils a rival to Anthropic’s Mythos

Apr 15, 2026, 7:03am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An OpenAI logo.
Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

OpenAI unveiled a “Cyber” model to rival Anthropic’s Mythos. The new Anthropic model sparked consternation, especially in the banking sector, with its apparent ability to find and exploit vulnerabilities in almost any website or browser; it was only released to key organizations to let them patch any such vulnerabilities.

OpenAI’s GPT-5.4-Cyber is similarly being only partially released, reinforcing an Anthropic co-founder’s warning at Semafor World Economy that other powerful hacking AIs were coming soon. Cybersecurity is “becoming an AI-driven domain,” FirstPost reported, with models competing to find, and exploit or fix, security flaws; not unrelatedly, after Mythos’ unveiling, investors are offering to back Anthropic at an $800 billion valuation, more than double its level just two months ago.

Tom Chivers
AD