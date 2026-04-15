OpenAI unveils a rival to Anthropic’s Mythos

OpenAI unveiled a “Cyber” model to rival Anthropic’s Mythos. The new Anthropic model sparked consternation, especially in the banking sector, with its apparent ability to find and exploit vulnerabilities in almost any website or browser; it was only released to key organizations to let them patch any such vulnerabilities.

OpenAI’s GPT-5.4-Cyber is similarly being only partially released, reinforcing an Anthropic co-founder’s warning at Semafor World Economy that other powerful hacking AIs were coming soon. Cybersecurity is “becoming an AI-driven domain,” FirstPost reported, with models competing to find, and exploit or fix, security flaws; not unrelatedly, after Mythos’ unveiling, investors are offering to back Anthropic at an $800 billion valuation, more than double its level just two months ago.