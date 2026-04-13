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Anthropic co-founder: World must ‘get ready’ for AI hacking capabilities

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Updated Apr 13, 2026, 8:28pm EDT
Semafor World Economy
Jack Clark speaks during Semafor World Economy 2026.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Semafor
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The world must “get ready” for powerful AIs that can exploit vulnerabilities in websites within the next few months, Anthropic’s co-founder and head of public benefit warned.

Claude Mythos, Anthropic’s new AI model, sparked alarm at the company when it discovered previously unknown security flaws in every major web browser and operating system. Anthropic has only released it to select organizations so that they can help Anthropic plug any further holes.

Speaking at Semafor World Economy, Jack Clark said that Mythos is “not a special model” and that equally capable ones will be coming from other companies soon, and within a year and a half, “there’ll be open-source models from China that have these capabilities.”

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Claude Mythos’ unveiling — and partial release — has unnerved financial authorities, with the US Treasury secretary summoning leaders of US banks to discuss the risk to financial security, and British banking regulators doing likewise. Executives have warned that AI could lead to cyber risks to the banking industry, the Financial Times reported.

Clark said that Anthropic was talking to the Trump administration about Mythos, amid the AI company’s feud with the Pentagon over guardrails over the use of its AI tools in the military.

“We have a narrow contracting dispute, but I don’t want ​that to get in the way of the fact that we ​care deeply about national security,” Clark said.

“Our position is the government has to know ​about this stuff ... So absolutely, we talk to them about ​Mythos, and we’ll talk to them about the next models as well.”

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