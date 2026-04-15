Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly says he’s still ‘undecided’ about a 2028 presidential run

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said Wednesday that he remains undecided on a potential run for president in 2028.

“I will make a decision about that, and so far I’m undecided,” he said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. “I make all kinds of decisions every day — about a lot of things. Sometimes I go this way; sometimes I go that way,” he joked.

“At some point, I will make a decision,” he said when pressed again on the topic.

Kelly also sidestepped a question on whether his brand of politics could resonate with national Democrats. Kelly, who hails from a key swing state and brags about his bipartisanship, has a more moderate profile than some of his potential competitors.

“I don’t know if I have a brand of politics,” he said, pointing to his biography as a veteran and former NASA pilot. “I’m the son of two cops who went to public schools. Was in the Navy for 25 years. I used to fly airplanes off of aircraft carriers. I was a test pilot. I flew the space shuttle for 15 years. Not your typical politician. So I come from ... a different perspective.” Kelly said he was focused on helping Democrats win the midterm elections later this year.