Artemis II a triumph for space exploration, but the ‘hard part’ lies ahead

NASA’s Artemis II mission successfully took astronauts farther from Earth than any human had ever gone, setting the stage for future — and more challenging — lunar voyages.

The mission was widely viewed as a triumph for human space exploration following the capsule’s splashdown on Friday, but “the really hard part lies ahead,” the BBC wrote: NASA wants to achieve another Moon landing by 2028, but the equipment buildout for such a mission is behind schedule.

Artemis II, though, is “getting the public excited” about the Moon again, a planetary geologist said.

The mission spoke to “the thrill of exploration and discovery, feeding the curiosity that makes us human,” Scientific American wrote. “Earth without the moon would not be Earth as we know it.”