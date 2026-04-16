Greer: Trump administration wants to be ‘pragmatic’ on China

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday described the Trump administration’s stance on China as “pragmatic” ahead of the president’s upcoming visit to Beijing.

“We’re addressing issues with China … but we’re also trying to be very pragmatic in our relationship with China,” Greer told Liz Hoffman at Semafor World Economy. “There’s not going to be a situation where there’s just no trade between the United States and China, right?”

“Our job is to manage that relationship in a way that protects our national and economic security but also acknowledges reality,” Greer continued. “Because we live in the real world: There are things we need to import from China. There are things China should be buying from us. And China agrees with us on that.”

Asked later about pushback from so-called China hawks, Greer grew impassioned: “Who’s a real China hawk? Someone who wants to blow up the relationship in a totally unrealistic way?”

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“To me, a real China hawk, whatever you want to call it, is someone who’s pragmatic and who sees that this is a generational challenge, and we need to think 100 years ahead right now,” Greer said. “We have to find a way to manage our relationship; we just have to. And … I don’t think it’s hawkish to go try to blow something up with no real resolution.”

Also on Wednesday, Greer laid out what a US-China board of investment could look like. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floated the idea at Semafor World Economy on Monday.

“It’s not some big investment program; that’s not what this is about,” Greer said. “It’s really about having a venue to talk about discrete investment-related issues. There is cross-border investment between the US and China; there are other mechanisms that manage it, like CFIUS. … It doesn’t affect that. It’s really a government forum to talk about investment issues that come up.”

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“What’s not going to happen is we’re not going to do what Washington tried to do for 25 years, which is, go to the Chinese and say, ‘We’re going to pretend they’re going to become a market economy,’” Greer added. “They’re not going to put their hand on Mao’s Little Red Book and swear that, ‘We’re not going to be communists.’”