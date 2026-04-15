Rep. DelBene says affordability more important to voters than impeachment

Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene said affordability and rising costs were the most important to voters when asked about impeaching President Donald Trump.

DelBene, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ campaign arm, said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC that the “number one” issue to voters was the “ability to get by.”

Republicans have argued on the campaign trail that Democrats would seek to impeach Trump if they flip the House this November, and impeachment talk has heated up among House Democrats amid the escalating conflict with Iran. But Democratic leaders have been loath to lean too far into impeachment, especially as they aim to flip the House with an economic-focused message.

And with Democrats increasingly optimistic about their midterm chances, DelBene said the nationwide redistricting war could end up backfiring on Republicans.

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“Over and over and over again, all across the country in special elections, we’ve been running ahead. So absolutely, I think we have opportunities, even places where Republicans might have thought they had safe seats,” she said.