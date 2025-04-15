Democrats ask watchdog to probe mortgage giant overhaul

Ten Democratic senators are asking an independent federal watchdog to investigate the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s shakeup at mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In a letter shared first with Semafor, a group led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and Andy Kim, D-N.J., asked FHFA inspector general Brian Tomney to probe FHFA director Bill Pulte’s decision earlier this year to remove most of the existing members of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s boards, after Pulte installed himself as director of both boards.

Tomney, who was confirmed to his role during the Biden administration, should “determine whether or not FHFA leadership complied with all relevant federal laws, regulations, and agency policies and procedures in its decision making, as well as assess the impact of FHFA workforce reductions on the agency’s ability to fulfill its statutorily mandated functions,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

AD

Because of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s role in the US mortgage market, the senators wrote, clarity in their operations is “essential to the stability of the housing finance system.” The firms process most of the nation’s mortgages, packaging them into bonds to sell to investors.

A spokesperson for FHFA did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson for the inspector general told Semafor the office received the letter and “will review it in accordance with our processes.”