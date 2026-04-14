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US Treasury seeks access to Anthropic’s Mythos model

Apr 14, 2026, 6:52pm EDT
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Evan Vucci/Reuters

The US Treasury is seeking access to Anthropic’s Mythos so it can look for vulnerabilities that the powerful AI model is reportedly capable of exploiting.

The heads of the US Federal Reserve and Treasury urgently summoned Wall Street leaders last week on concerns about Mythos, which some fear may be a hacking superweapon that could destabilize the global financial system.

Ties between Anthropic — which has only released Mythos to some institutions — and Washington have fractured since the Pentagon declared the AI giant a supply-chain risk after a dispute over how its technology could be used.

Though both sides have continued talking, the release of Mythos nonetheless presents a huge challenge: The world must “get ready,” one of Anthropic’s co-founders told Semafor.

Tom Chivers
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