Exclusive / Republicans enter spring legislative sprint

The House and Senate are speeding toward quick — and finite — action on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement funding and on expiring surveillance powers.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said at Semafor World Economy on Monday that he’d back the plan to send roughly $50 billion in frontloaded Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border security funding for Customs and Border Protection, a crucial conservative boost for the plan.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans are aggressively moving to “limit” the measure to help shield it from complicated amendment votes on the floor.

The House will take up a measure extending warrantless surveillance powers this week for 18 months as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine lobbies lawmakers to pass it — though, due to opposition from hardline conservatives, the legislation needs some Democratic votes to pass.

The Senate also has a FISA extension ready for floor action … just in case.