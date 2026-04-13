Rick Scott says he’s likely to support leadership plan on DHS funding, immigration enforcement

Sen. Rick Scott said Monday he would likely support his leadership’s plan to pair a party-line bill to fund immigration enforcement with a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security. “I’ll vote for funding it if you put it all together, or know that you’re going to pass both,” he said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

Scott, a Florida Republican who is on the Senate Budget Committee, had criticized a largely identical version of the DHS funding legislation that the House previously rejected. The agency has been shut down for nearly two months amid congressional gridlock over funding it.

Scott also said Venezuela was “not where we need to be yet” after the Trump administration captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Acting president Delcy Rodríguez “ran the torture chambers” and was a “despicable person,” Scott said.

“I think the approach that Trump and Marco have taken has an opportunity for success. But we’re not there,” he added.