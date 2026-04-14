Occidental CEO says Middle East war would ‘end a lot sooner’ if NATO and Europe helped the US

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub said the war in the Middle East would be settled more quickly if NATO and European countries backed the US and Israel’s military strikes against Iran.

“The war would end a lot sooner had we had NATO and the Europeans helping with the situation,” Hollub said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. Meanwhile she praised US President Donald Trump, saying he was “pulling every lever he can think of.”

Her comments come days after Trump again lashed out at NATO over members’ refusal to join its campaign against Iran. Hollub also said the UN had been “useless.”

Occidental has avoided any major impact from the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, she told Semafor World Economy. Hollub put that down to a 10-year effort by the company to boost its domestic oil and gas production to more than 80% of its output to lower its geopolitical risk in the Middle East and other regions.

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The impact of the war “has not been really bad at all for our company,” Hollub said. “What we really focus on… [is] our employees and making sure that their lives are not being too dramatically impacted by this.”