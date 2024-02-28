Warren Buffett sees a bright future for fossil fuels

Energy security has long been a focal point for Buffett, and Berkshire’s holdings across the sector show a vision of the clean energy transition unfolding slower than what climate activists would like to see. Buffett is willing to stake out early positions on promising climate technologies — he backed Chinese automaker BYD in 2008 before it had even announced its first plug-in hybrid, and his letter also praises Occidental for its leadership among Big Oil peers on carbon capture. Berkshire’s subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) is also one of the country’s largest owners of wind and solar farms.

But Buffett evinces an old-school preoccupation with U.S. energy independence and sees no end in sight for natural gas. Berkshire is one of the few insurers that has not yet set a target to wind down emissions from its insurance and investment portfolios. The problem with Buffett’s all-of-the-above energy transition strategy is that — as some shareholders have complained, and as his letter this weekend itself articulates — the carbon-intensive companies in the portfolio put the value of other holdings that are exposed to climate impacts at risk.

“There isn’t a holistic approach across the company for addressing climate risk and opportunity,” said Dan Bakal, senior climate and energy director at the sustainable investment advocacy group Ceres, which has supported climate-related shareholder resolutions at Berkshire Hathaway. “There could be some very considerable disconnects on the level of risk they face.”

Buffett’s endorsement of Occidental focuses on the oil market, but it’s clear that he is preparing for a global economy in which oil’s preeminence is replaced by natural gas, Rob Thummel, managing director at the energy-focused investment firm Tortoise told me. Two-thirds of BHE’s assets are gas infrastructure, including two of the country’s largest interstate gas pipelines. It also last year became the majority owner of Maryland’s Cove Point liquified natural gas export terminal, locking in a lucrative piece of the global LNG trade before the Biden administration threw the brakes on that industry last month. Even Occidental’s strategy for the energy transition — to dominate the market for carbon capture and storage (CCS) — implies a long-term market for gas; if gas-burning power plants and factories all switched to clean electricity there would be no need for CCS.

Occidental also meets several of Buffett’s other traditional prerequisites, said Todd Finkle, a professor of entrepreneurship at Gonzaga University and a Buffett biographer. It’s the largest oil producer in Texas, with a commanding position in the Permian shale basin and the efficiency of scale to have a promising future of cash flow from its existing assets, even if the price of oil tilts down over time. The company’s embrace of CCS gives it a moat in scaling up that technology that other companies will struggle to cross. It also demonstrates a savvy use of government subsidies, namely the Inflation Reduction Act’s 45Q tax credit for carbon capture: China’s lavish subsidies for EVs were a major draw for Buffett’s BYD investment. And, as his letter makes clear, he just likes Hollub — confidence in individual managers is a classic Buffett draw.