Executives raise alarm bells over global economic prospects

Leading executives raised alarm bells over the prospects for the world economy, as the International Monetary Fund cut its growth outlook for 2026 on the back of the Iran war.

The conflict has driven fears of stagflation worldwide as energy supplies have been choked off.

“The world’s going to end up in a recession” if the Strait of Hormuz is closed for six to 12 months, Citadel’s CEO said at Semafor World Economy.

Neuberger Berman’s chief warned of several “fat left-tail risks” — including other transit points in the Middle East that could emerge as future Hormuz-like chokepoints.

Carlyle’s CEO voiced optimism over the “core economic engine globally,” but acknowledged there were “real issues for us to be concerned about.”