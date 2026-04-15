Black Democrats want a post-Trump plan. The candidates are working on it.

NEW YORK — Democrats showed up to Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network with plenty of criticism for the Trump-era unraveling of racial equity programs, but fewer concrete plans for action.

“This administration has adopted a seek-and-destroy approach to anything that even looks like it might have something to do with helping disadvantaged communities or addressing inequity,” Pete Buttigieg told Sharpton, bemoaning how his work at the Transportation Department was being undone.

Kamala Harris warned that the conservative Supreme Court, “I am sad to say,” would roll back Section II of the Voting Rights Act, meaning Democrats were about to “lose that tool” that could stop “clearly racist-influenced laws to prevent certain people from voting.”

Beyond the excitement generated by nearly a dozen potential Democratic presidential contenders, the mood was grim at the NAN conference. Sharpton and his guests, from the candidates to Black pastors to embattled academics, worried that the gains of the Biden-Harris years were being rolled back. Younger voters weren’t organizing to fight for them again.

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Harris got the most passionate response of the speakers and the warmest introduction from Sharpton, who chastised forces in the party that had wanted to deny her the 2024 nomination. The line to see her started hours before she spoke; she was interrupted by cries of “run again” even before she said that she was “thinking about it.”

“It’s amazing that we have a president in Donald Trump that claims that racism doesn’t exist, while he shows us what it looks like every single day,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you think a DEI policy is good for your company, they’re going to come after you.”