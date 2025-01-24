The strange death of Affirmative Action

In 2020, Biden and his party ran on imbuing “racial equity” in every one of their policy goals. In 2021, they executed on that. But they did not emphasize those programs in their 2024 campaign, held after years of effective Republican messaging that moved public opinion against DEI. Accepting the 2020 Democratic nomination, Biden pledged to fight “racial injustice” and “[wipe] the stain of racism from our national character.” Accepting the 2024 nomination, Kamala Harris dropped the topic, running “on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks.”

Democrats and civil rights groups largely reacted to Trump’s reversals this week with economic arguments. Trump, they said, was making the country less competitive. “Organizations with diverse workforces have a strategic advantage over those who don’t,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson in a statement, citing a McKinsey study.

Affirmative action was not a winning electoral issue for the party. Even in 2020, the California electorate that gave Biden a 29-point landslide voted by 14 points to keep the state’s ban on racial preferences in college admissions decisions. After the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision that ended college affirmative action, Stephen Miller’s America First Legal began knocking down race-conscious programs in academia and the private sector. (Miller is now Trump’s deputy chief of staff.) Project 2025, the think tank playbook that Democrats centered in their campaign messaging, called on page 584 for EO 11246 to be rescinded. No Democratic ads cited it.

AD

This week, some congressional Democrats worried about the Trump orders, saying that he was unwinding policies that had helped non-white Americans enter the middle class. California Rep. Robert Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach, pointed out that blue states and cities could maintain their own diversity programs. But few members of Congress have lived in a world without EO 11246.

“Latinos in Illinois have made great strides because of affirmative action in colleges and universities, in corporate settings, in government as well, and this will jeopardize that steady progress that we’ve seen,” said Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia. “We’ve had a tremendous growth in Latino students in colleges and universities, graduating from there and returning to their communities, going into boardrooms. That is going to be slowed down by this initiative that seeks to end diversity programs.”

Alabama Rep. Shomari Figures, who won a new seat created after the state’s GOP-drawn map was found to violate the Voting Rights Act, said that Trump had “the characteristics of a tyrant,” and that the move against affirmative action hadn’t surprised him.

“The message that it sends to large groups of people — who have historically been denied opportunities to further their careers, historically been denied the type of service that our government should be providing to all people — is that you do not matter,” he said.