What’s next for Swalwell in the House

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., faces a vote to expel him from the House this week over sexual assault allegations, and he won’t be alone in the hot seat.

Democrats are expected to offer a resolution to expel Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who admitted to an affair with an ex-staffer who later died by suicide.

Lawmakers in both parties have said they support ousting both of their embattled colleagues: Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., who chairs the House Democratic Women’s Caucus, said she would vote to expel both if they did not resign, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said that both men needed to “go home.”

Still, expelling a House member requires a two-thirds majority vote, which may prove a high bar to clear.

Swalwell’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

He’s already suspended his California gubernatorial campaign after it imploded following sexual assault and misconduct allegations shared by multiple women; more than 50 former staffers demanded he resign.