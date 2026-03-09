Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Why Democrats will wait on Gonzales

Nicholas Wu
Nicholas Wu
Mar 9, 2026, 5:21am EDT
Tony Gonzales and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters and Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democrats still want to punish Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who admitted to an affair with an ex-staffer who later died by suicide, even though he dropped his reelection bid.

But don’t expect them to force a vote on expelling him from Congress just yet, even though it would help them shrink Speaker Mike Johnson’s razor-thin majority.

Instead, keep an eye on whether Republicans move to boot indicted Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla.

Democrats have brought retaliatory measures at times when Republicans move against them, and many in the party expect a similar tit-for-tat with Gonzales — that any expulsion effort would come only if the GOP strikes first against Cherfilus-McCormick.

But of course, a Democratic lawmaker could still go rogue and force a Gonzales expulsion vote on their own.

