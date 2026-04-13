Democratic lawmaker suggests Orbán’s defeat in Hungary holds promise for US

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Monday that Hungary’s historic election ousting longtime leader and Donald Trump ally, Viktor Orbán, was a “strong vote in favor of democracy,” suggesting that the trend is also happening in the US.

Speaking at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, on Monday, the Democratic lawmaker pointed to the Cook Political Report shifting its assessment of four Senate races in favor of Democrats.

“Go take a look at how the Cook Political Report just moved Senate races, and they’re continuing to move. I think we end up taking the Senate at this rate.”

Orbán’s political party lost in a landslide, removing the leader from power after 16 years. US President Donald Trump had repeatedly urged Hungarians to reelect Orbán, and Vice President JD Vance visited Hungary to campaign for him.

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Orbán was something of a thorn in the European establishment’s side, taking stances supportive of Russia and facing widespread accusations of authoritarianism.