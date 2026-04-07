Vance in Hungary to support Orbán ahead of key elections

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is trailing in polls ahead of this weekend’s election.

Young voters in particular have shunned Orbán’s hard-right party, mainly over economic concerns and his closeness with Moscow. Orbán is also an ally of US President Donald Trump, and was the first European leader to back him ahead of the 2016 election.

The Hungarian leader is hoping Vance’s visit will boost his credentials as an internationally respected leader. But it’s a gamble: Trump is unpopular in Europe, and even the continent’s formerly supportive populist right has lately distanced itself from him. Some Hungarians, though, fear that it may not matter if Orbán rigs the election.