With ‘shadow hearings,’ Democrats counterprogram the right — and find an audience

Stuck in the minority, Democrats may not be able to lead crusading congressional hearings to draw attention to partisan issues Republicans would never take up. But working with ideologically aligned podcasters and news influencers, they’re finding some online audiences for toothless “hearings” that look like the real thing.

In recent months, Democrats have held what they’re calling “shadow hearings,” essentially press conferences taped at the Capitol and staged to look like committee hearings. Footage from an event on the Trump Justice Department’s targeting of law firms, organized last week by California Sen. Adam Schiff and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, garnered millions of YouTube hits across several channels, including from the anti-Trump online juggernaut MeidasTouch, as well as millions of views on social media from left-leaning news influencers like @Jolly_good_ginger and comedian DL Hugley.

The shadow hearings do not make policy and are little more than publicity stunts. But they serve as an opportunity for Democrats to demonstrate to angry supporters that they are pushing back against Trump, and for members to develop stronger digital media habits.