Flamenco wins legal rights in Spain, joining a growing number of traditions granted protection

Advocates of flamenco, including Spain’s Roma community, have applauded efforts to preserve the dance, but say that the law should also make room for Roma people to study and teach about the history.

Speaking to The Times of London, Antonio Ortega, a flamenco expert, said that legislation could prove tricky: “To legislate flamenco could be the most anti-flamenco thing in the world. Are you going to send inspectors to check what is flamenco and what is not?”

Spain isn’t alone in working to preserve parts of its cultural heritage. Each year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), publishes a list of intangible cultural heritage that should be preserved.

Here are some other cultural traditions that have recently won U.N. recognition.