noscript
Semafor LogoKarina Tsui
newsEast Asia

UNESCO awards "the French baguette" special protection status

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing.

Title iconThe News

France's baguette has made it onto the United Nation's Cultural Heritage list.

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Title iconKnow More

The long and crusty loaf of bread — made of a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, and salt — is the latest addition to UNESCO's list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage," which the agency defines as "traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants."

Kimchi, Neapolitan pizza, Arabic coffee, and most recently, Ukrainian borscht, are all items on the list.

Title iconThe View From France

The baguette has been previously described by French President Emmanuel Macron as "250 grams of magic and perfection."

Ahead of the announcement, members of UNESCO's French delegation celebrated the special recognition by waving baguettes in the air.

AD