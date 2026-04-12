Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US-Iran impasse to stem relief rally

Apr 12, 2026, 6:19pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Prices for gasoline in Los Angeles
Daniel Cole/Reuters

The collapse of talks between the US and Iran is poised to push energy prices back up and weigh on stocks globally.

Markets have been rocked by volatility throughout the war, and US President Donald Trump’s plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz is likely to stem last week’s relief rally, which was triggered by the two-week ceasefire.

But analysts cautioned the market reaction could be limited if traders view the breakdown in talks as only a temporary setback.

This week also marks the start of a new earnings season, as investors parse for new clues about the conflict’s economic impact: A report on Friday showed US inflation surged in March as the war drove up gas prices.

US monthly inflation rate
J.D. Capelouto
AD