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Intelligence for the New World Economy
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US inflation jumps, though long-term war impact yet to be seen

Apr 10, 2026, 6:03pm EDT
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President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on April 6.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US inflation surged in March as the war in Iran drove oil and gas prices up.

Overall inflation rose to 3.3%, the highest level in almost two years; however, “core” inflation, which removes volatile food and energy prices, only increased modestly — suggesting that the long-term effects of the global energy crisis are yet to be seen.

The White House sought to downplay the data, saying “the American economy remains on a solid trajectory… of tax cuts, deregulation, and energy abundance.”

Stocks were relatively unmoved by the results: “Despite the temptation to compare to the last major geopolitical episode, this isn’t 2022,” one economist told the Wall Street Journal. “Measures of global supply-chain stress aren’t flashing red, at least for now.”

Chart showing US inflation
Paige Bruton
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