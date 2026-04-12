Altman links attack to ‘great anxiety’ over AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman linked an attack on his home to a moment of “great anxiety” around AI.

Authorities on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at Altman’s San Francisco residence and threatened to burn down OpenAI’s headquarters.

The suspect had recently written about fears that advances in AI would “lead to human extinction,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Debates over the technology’s usage have grown more urgent amid rising AI adoption rates and a massive infrastructure buildout.

“The fear and anxiety about AI is justified,” Altman wrote in a blog post. “We are in the process of witnessing the largest change to society in a long time, and perhaps ever.”