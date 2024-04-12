Mexico-Ecuador relations hit a fresh low with UN expulsion bid

Deteriorating relations between Mexico and Ecuador hit a new low this week after Mexico asked the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ top court, to expel Ecuador as a UN member.

The complaint is the latest twist in the diplomatic spat between Mexico and Ecuador, after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa ordered police to storm the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5 to arrest Ecuador’s former vice president, Jorge Glas.

Glas, who was previously convicted on corruption charges, had been granted political asylum by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the embassy arrest — widely condemned by the international community — led Mexico to cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador.

The diplomatic crisis is fueling tensions over Mexico-imported cartel violence that has consumed daily life in Ecuador and led to an extensive crackdown by Noboa. It also cements a controversial legacy for López Obrador on foreign policy as he prepares to leave office after Mexico’s presidential election later this year.