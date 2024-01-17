Mexico marks another record-breaking year for murders

For the sixth year running, Mexico registered more than 30,000 murders in 2023, marking the most violent period in the country’s recent history.

Violence has become a central issue in the 2024 general election in June, though voters are not confident that the two leading presidential contenders have a strong plan for cracking down on gang violence. The public is also growing frustrated with government officials concealing murders by reclassifying the deaths as having occurred due to an “undetermined intention.”

Experts and leaders are worried the rise in violence will see the backsliding of democratic norms in Mexico, with the already heavily militarized country unlikely to put down arms anytime soon.