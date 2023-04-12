Prince Harry will attend Charles' coronation, but Meghan won't

Prince Harry will attend King Charles III's coronation next month, but Meghan Markle will stay at home in California, British media outlets reported Wednesday.

The couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will also reportedly not attend the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

A Bloomberg/Deltapoll poll last month showed that most British people want the Duke of Sussex to attend the royal festivities, but preferred if Meghan did not join him.

The couples' popularity in the U.K. has waned since they exited the royal family, moved to the U.S., and released a docuseries on Netflix tracing their years in the spotlight.