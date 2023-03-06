Brits want Prince Harry, but not Meghan Markle, to attend King Charles’ coronation: Poll

The poll showed that 41% of Brits want Harry to attend his father’s coronation, while 37% said he shouldn't. If Harry were to attend, only 39% said the Duchess of Sussex should be there too, with 43% against Meghan's presence there.

The couple has reportedly received an email invite to the coronation, but they have not disclosed their decision on whether they will be attending so far. Last week, they were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage — their official U.K. residence — which according to British media reports, King Charles has offered to Prince Andrew instead.

Andrew had the least support among respondents with 46% saying that he should stay away from the coronation, and 36% saying that he should attend.

Last year, the prince settled a civil case with Virginia Giuffre who alleged that the he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. He lost his military titles, royal patronages, and his right to be addressed as “His Royal Highness” the same year.