Your favorite influencer is thinking about life after TikTok

If TikTok is banned in the U.S., where would you go?

It's a question influencers and others in the social media creator industry are starting to ponder, as politicians grow increasingly skeptical of the app and consider banning it in the U.S.

Creators and influencer managers told Semafor that the debate has forced those with notable audiences on TikTok to start thinking about what platforms they would pivot to in the event of a ban. But it's unclear yet whether any app that's around today could match the impact of TikTok.

"I do have to look at what's happening and make a plan because, you know, if TikTok does get banned, I don't want to be left with my hands empty and no plan on how to pivot," said Hannah Williams, who has 1.2 million TikTok followers on her page Salary Transparency Street.