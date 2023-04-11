US and Philippines launch biggest joint drills after China’s exercises around Taiwan

The U.S. and the Philippines began their biggest-ever joint military drills a day after China concluded widespread combat exercises around Taiwan.

The annual Balikatan drills, which have taken place for the past three decades, will involve more than 17,600 troops from the U.S., the Philippines, and Australia.

Military exercises — including a live-fire drill that will, for the first time, sink a mock warship — will take place over the next two weeks in the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have a long-running dispute over the ownership of the strategically important Spratly Islands.