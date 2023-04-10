Taiwan detects 91 jets, 12 warships on last day of China's military drills

China had warned of retaliation should Tsai meet with McCarthy, and dozens of fighter jets were sent across the strait less than 24 hours after Tsai returned to Taipei from her U.S. visit.

The exercises have been focused on "testing the ability to seize sea control, air control, and information control," state media said.

Taiwan's defense ministry called out Beijing's military provocation, but added it would not respond to the military exercises with force or counter aggression.

"In recent years the [Chinese Communist Party] has continued to send aircraft and ships to harass the region, threatening the regional situation," Taiwan's defense ministry said on Friday. "It has used president Tsai’s visit to the US as an excuse to conduct military exercises, seriously damaging regional peace, stability and security."