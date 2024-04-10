Tough elections loom over Biden’s Japan summit

Officially, the Japanese government says its ties with the U.S. will remain strong regardless of who occupies the White House.

“The Japan-U.S. relationship has been very solid irrespective of, transcending party affiliation. We consider our relations very firm,” Maki Kobayashi, a spokeswoman for Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Semafor during an interview last month in Tokyo. “On the Indo Pacific issues in general, I think we are on the same page.”

AD

Trump also had a positive rapport with the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was the first foreign leader to meet with the former president following his election in 2016. But it’s anyone’s guess whether Kishida — or any other potential leader, for that matter — would have the same luck working with him. “Given that personal connections to President Trump are so important, you know, that’s a question mark,” said Nicholas Szechenyi, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

There’s also concern in Japan about Trump’s intense focus on making sure U.S. allies share the burden of defense spending. Trump during his presidency put pressure on U.S. allies to spend more on defense. While much of the focus has been on his comments about European allies, Trump also reportedly asked Tokyo to pay more to cover the cost of U.S. troops stationed in Japan when he was president and also demanded higher defense contributions from another Asian ally, South Korea.

“Trump’s way of diplomacy or way of business is unpredictability. That’s the most serious problem for us as an ally,” Akihisa Nagashima, a member of Japan’s House of Representatives in Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party, told Semafor last month. He noted he was already engaging informally with some “very, very smart” former Trump administration officials.