Space, security, and cherry blossoms on agenda for U.S., Japan meeting

A new partnership on space exploration, a major missile defense effort, and a fresh batch of cherry blossom trees are few of the highlights U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to announce after their meeting on Wednesday.

The two leaders will unveil a commitment for even tighter military relations between the two countries, as they seek to balance China’s power in the Asia-Pacific region. Those efforts will include modernizing the U.S. command structure in Japan.

The plans, previewed by senior Biden administration officials, also include an integrated missile defense system with Australia and Japan and for Japan to join NASA’s lunar mission.

Japan, which originally gifted Washington cherry blossom trees more than a century ago, has also agreed to provide young cherry blossom trees to replace scores around Washington’s Tidal Basin that were cut down for a restoration project. One senior administration official described it as a signal of “their continued friendship and partnership.” Kishida is expected to hold a planting ceremony on the National Mall on Wednesday.