South Korean president bracing for major loss in parliamentary election

South Korean exit polls Wednesday predicted a landslide victory for the opposition in legislative elections, in a huge blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative People Power Party (PPP).

The Democratic Party and its satellite parties have so far won 156 of the 254 National Assembly seats, compared to 94 PPP seats, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported. Final vote tallies are not expected until early Thursday morning.

The parliamentary election — which has seen the largest turnout in 32 years — is widely considered a referendum on Yoon’s two years in power, with voters concerned about the high cost of living and a healthcare crisis fueled by a doctors’ strike.