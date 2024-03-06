South Korea’s health care crisis escalates as doctors prolong walkout

Thousands of striking junior doctors in South Korea face losing their medical licenses after failing to return to work in an escalating protest over government proposals and the future of the country’s health care system.

Around 70% of medical interns and residents have walked out since Feb. 20, opposing Seoul’s plan to enroll more medical students to increase the country’s doctor headcount. They argue the proposals fail to address the real issues facing medics including overwork and low wages.

Authorities have threatened to prosecute walkout leaders and kickstarted the license suspension process for strikers. Doctors who defy orders to return to work could face up to three years in prison or a 30 million-won ($22,500) fine as well as a one-year license suspension for endangering public health.

South Korea has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios among developed countries and the walkouts have led to many surgeries and medical treatments being postponed.